South Fulton police receive $280K grant to help battle DUIs in 2025

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton police department is one of 26 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) grant for the federal 2025 fiscal year.

South Fulton police department’s share of the grant totals $280,676.

The goal of the program is to combat crashes, injuries, and deaths caused by impaired driving and speeding, to increase seatbelt use, and to educate the public about the dangers of DUI.

“This grant will allow us to enhance our efforts in making our roads safer by reducing dangerous driving behaviors and taking impaired drivers off the streets,” said Chief Keith Meadows. “We’re committed to using every available resource to keep our community safe, and this funding will help us achieve that goal through focused traffic enforcement and public education.”

H.E.A.T. grants fund specialized traffic enforcement units in counties throughout Georgia.

The program assists counties with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths with grants awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data.

