South Fulton police looking for armed robbery suspect who held up man at ATM

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the man pictured was captured on surveillance cameras at the Chevron gas station at 3565 Roosevelt Highway, forcing another man to withdraw money from his checking account at an ATM.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

They did not say how much money the suspect stole. If you see him, police ask that you call or text Detective J. Fernandez at 470-832-8172.

