South Fulton police issue BOLO for men accused of damaging home while trying to steal HVAC

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Police Department issued a BOLO for two men they say damaged a home while trying to steal its HVAC unit.
Police said the incident happened on Aug. 12, when two men in a maroon truck with a red trailer stopped outside of a home on Elkhound Court.
At the house, they tried to steal the HVAC, damaging the building.
The vehicle the two men were was hauling a red trailer and left in an unknown direction.
Police said the truck may be a GMC or Chevrolet.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Cpl. R. Johnson at 404-545-9735 or by email.
