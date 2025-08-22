South Fulton police issue BOLO for men accused of damaging home while trying to steal HVAC

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Police Department issued a BOLO for two men they say damaged a home while trying to steal its HVAC unit.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 12, when two men in a maroon truck with a red trailer stopped outside of a home on Elkhound Court.

At the house, they tried to steal the HVAC, damaging the building.

The vehicle the two men were was hauling a red trailer and left in an unknown direction.

Police said the truck may be a GMC or Chevrolet.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Cpl. R. Johnson at 404-545-9735 or by email.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group