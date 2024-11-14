South Fulton dog owners want to identify, catch the men who stole their dogs

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two women who had their dogs stolen in South Fulton are pleading for the men who took them to return them.

The owners have been posting online and handing out fliers around town hoping that someone recognizes their dogs.

They have surveillance video of the men stealing the dogs and hope the police will use it to find the thieves.

One of the men appears to be wearing an ankle monitor.

“I’m just so worried if my dogs are still alive, if they’re taking care of them, what’s going on. I just want them to bring them back,” Brenda Lake told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

Candria Turner was at a nearby Walmart, checking the security cameras at the home she moved into just three weeks prior when she noticed two men on the camera.

The men tried to kick in her front door.

Then they entered her backyard through the back gate.

Turner said the video shows the men trying to break in through the back door, but eventually got in through a window, setting off her alarm.

“That’s when I started talking to them through the camera. I’m like ‘The cops are on the way.’ That’s the only thing I could think of to say,” Turner said. “Assuming they know the neighborhood and how long it would take them to come, they didn’t care. They were there for a while.”

The men were in her apartment for nearly 15 minutes before leaving with four dogs.

One of the dogs was recovered by a neighbor about 12 hours later.

The three others - Shiloh, Angelica, and Bash, are still missing.

“I’ve never felt this kind of grief ever, I just want them to come home I just want to know if they’re okay,” Lake said.

The women hope that someone recognizes their dogs or the men in the video.

They worry that their dogs might have been sold.

If so, they’re willing to buy them back.

They believe that since one dog was able to get away and return home, they’re not far from home.

