Some under boil-water advisory say they had no idea it was in effect

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A massive water main break triggered a widespread boil-water advisory for more than 100,000 people in South Fulton County

“I had no idea,” a South Fulton resident said.

The boil-water advisory was lifted for almost everyone late Wednesday night, but many people told Channel 2 Action News they didn’t know they weren't supposed to be drinking the tap water in the first place.

Sal Cureton said he went to a restaurant that served him tap water.

"I drank some tap water right across the street over here at this restaurant, and it was disgusting,” Cureton said.

In fact, Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman saw several restaurants that appeared to be serving ice, fountain sodas and, in some cases, water, even though they should have been under the boil-water advisory.

However, she did see some restaurants paying attention.

"We have a number of ways that we notify the public that keeps them informed about the boil-water advisory,” Atlanta Watershed Management’s Christina Cruz-Benton said.

Atlanta Watershed Management said it immediately notified all the municipalities impacted, emergency management, 311, and the media and posted all over social media.

"I didn't know that at all,” a South Fulton resident said.

But unless you or your business is signed up to receive notifications from Notify ATL, you won’t receive an individual message. Watershed Management said they strongly encourage their customers to opt in.

Atlanta Watershed said the boil-water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution and they expect results from another water test by 8 a.m. Thursday.

