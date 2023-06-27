Residents of dirt road in South Fulton fed up with potholes, plumes of dust

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Rodney Hadley says potholes and plumes of dust are what drivers endure whenever traveling behind trucks or buses along an unpaved stretch of Hall Road in the City of South Fulton.

“What makes it unbearable is the dust,” Hadley said.

Hadley says the gravel road combined with speeding cars and buses causes dust plumes making driving during peak times uneasy.

“My neighbor had an accident where his vehicle was totaled where he had to swerve out the way because a bus was coming down the road,” he said.

He says homeowners have requested that the county pave this section of the road for years.

Hadley showed Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln multiple cell phone videos showing speeding buses causing dust plumes.

“Everyone is fed up with it, and agrees the road should be paved,” Hadley said.

Channel 2 has been in contact with the City of South Fulton about this road since May.

A spokesperson says the city has been looking at ways to improve the infrastructure amidst increased development.

Currently, city leaders are looking at allocating funding for infrastructure projects as a part of their 2024 budget.

Channel 2 learned the City of South Fulton has 27 miles of unpaved roads.

The city says they hope to have their budget finalized by September.

