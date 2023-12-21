Private screening of new ‘The Color Purple’ movie held at Tyler Perry Studios

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The World Chamber of Commerce says Georgia is the number one destination for the film industry.

The remake of The Color Purple was filmed in Macon.

Wednesday, a private screening of the new film was held at Tyler Perry Studios in South Fulton County and Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was there.

Several of the actors in the new movie have worked here before.

Singer and actor Fantasia gave a personal serenade on the set of the film for actor Lou Gossett Jr., who also appears in the film.

Gossett Jr. is known as an industry trailblazer.

He was the first Black man to win an Oscar in a supporting role.

He’s been in many films and shows, some made in Georgia where he lives - movies and shows like Roots, Watchmen, and he’s done a lot of work with Tyler Perry.

The World Chamber of Commerce honored Gossett Jr. on Wednesday at a Sandy Springs hotel.

“It’s a blessing to be part of the ‘in’ crowd, the spiritual ‘in’ crowd, telling stories,” Gossett Jr. said.

The chairman of the World Chamber of Commerce, Solange Warner, said Georgia earned more than $26 billion last year thanks to the movie tax credit that Gov. Nathan Deal put in place back in 2005.

She also said Georgia can’t keep the tax credit in place forever, as many filmmakers would prefer.

“They don’t want it to end. We as Georgians don’t want it to end. We have to continue with this because the economy in Georgia has benefitted in an amazing way,” she said.

