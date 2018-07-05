Police seek ‘armed and dangerous' shooter in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter they call "armed and dangerous" after a man was shot and his car stolen in a neighborhood in the City of South Fulton.
It happened on Marching Lane early Thursday.
Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen talked to police, who said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.
The victim’s car, a black Lexus, was stolen, police said.
Pozen spoke with neighbors, who said they were shocked at a shooting on this quiet street.
