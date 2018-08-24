Police searching for gunman who shot driver

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - South Fulton police are searching for a gunman who drove down the street firing a gun and struck a driver.
The victim crashed into a tree and is now recovering in the hospital. Police say they are searching for a black sedan.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is on Flat Shoals Road, where neighbors say they think they saw a suspect run through the woods.
We're talking with neighbors about waking up to gunfire, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman arrested for posing as a dentist, damaging clients' teeth -- again
- Charges upgraded to murder for man accused in deadly Walmart parking lot shooting
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium drops its cheap food, drink prices even lower
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}