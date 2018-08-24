  • Police searching for gunman who shot driver

    By: Lauren Pozen

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - South Fulton police are searching for a gunman who drove down the street firing a gun and struck a driver.

    The victim crashed into a tree and is now recovering in the hospital. Police say they are searching for a black sedan.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is on Flat Shoals Road, where neighbors say they think they saw a suspect run through the woods.

