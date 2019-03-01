  • Police searching for crew accused of illegal dumping in neighborhood

    By: Audrey Washington

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a crew who they say keeps dumping tires and trash in the same spot in the City of South Fulton. 

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington was on Oakley Road, where old mattresses, furniture and garbage are piling up.

    Police want to catch whoever is illegally dumping garbage before it happens again. They've even installed surveillance cameras in the woods and captured images of the crew in action.

    Officials said the dumping began in February and continued for weeks. 

