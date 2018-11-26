Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man after father found shot to death

UNION CITY, Ga. - Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning after a 30-year-old father was shot to death Sunday night.
The father was shot at Shannon Lakes Apartments on Buffington Road, where he was found just feet away from his apartment.
Police say the man they are looking for "should be considered armed and dangerous."
Police say he's armed, dangerous and wanted for questioning, after the murder of a father of 2 young kids in south @FultonInfo @Unioncityga on Sunday. What we're learning from investigators and witnesses @wsbtv 4pm pic.twitter.com/2oTdtfZ9Pl— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) November 26, 2018
Channel 2 Action News was at the scene Sunday night when the shooting was first reported.
The victim's uncle spoke to Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr and identified him as Christopher Kindle.
Shortly after the medical examiner arrived, the man’s uncle identified the victim.
A police captain who was at the scene said he did not know whether an altercation leading to the gunfire started inside or outside a car.
