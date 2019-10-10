  • Police investigating two deaths in South Fulton County home

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating two deaths in a South Fulton County home.

    Investigators are searching for clues at the residence located in the 5200 block of Bill Cook Road in the City of South Fulton.

    Police said they got a call about the deaths Thursday morning. They've been on the scene all day.

