  • Man shot, killed outside home in South Fulton County

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Fulton County. 

    Police tell Channel 2 Action News that officers are on the scene of the homicide investigation at Blue Fin Trail and Mastiff Road in the city of South Fulton.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Channel 2's Kristen Holloway talked to police at the scene.

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories