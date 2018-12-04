Driver tries to run down officer, sparking wild police chase that ends in crash

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a driver tried to mow down an officer, sparking a police chase.
The driver ended up crashing into a utility pole, knocking out power to over a thousand homes and businesses including a nearby Walmart.
Channel 2's Tom Jones was in south Fulton County, where neighbors said they heard a loud boom before their lights went out.
The crash knocked out power at a nearby Walmart.
The suspect ran from the vehicle. Police are still searching for him.
This is a photo of the car police were chasing that knocked down a power line, leaving more than a 1000 customers without power. Including a local Walmart. More details coming up at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/idugZ5Drzb— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) December 4, 2018
The latest on the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 pm.
