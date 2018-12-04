  • Driver tries to run down officer, sparking wild police chase that ends in crash

    By: Tom Jones

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a driver tried to mow down an officer, sparking a police chase. 

    The driver ended up crashing into a utility pole, knocking out power to over a thousand homes and businesses including a nearby Walmart. 

    Channel 2's Tom Jones was in south Fulton County, where neighbors said they heard a loud boom before their lights went out. 

    The crash knocked out power at a nearby Walmart.

    The suspect ran from the vehicle. Police are still searching for him. 

