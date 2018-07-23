  • Parents face charges after 21-year-old man with disability found severely malnourished

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    The parents of a 21-year-old man with a disability who was found severely malnourished in a southwest Atlanta home are set to face a judge Monday. 

    The 21-year-old was removed from the home and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. 

    Three other children were also found unsupervised, police say.

    The parents have been identified as Shalanda Monroe and Jarvais Monroe. They are scheduled to appear in the Fulton County courthouse at 11 a.m.

