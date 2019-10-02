One dead from apparent shooting in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned one person has been killed in the city of South Fulton.
Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to a home along Carriage Court for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived at the home they found someone dead.
Investigators have not released any information about a suspect.
