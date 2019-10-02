  • One dead from apparent shooting in South Fulton

    SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned one person has been killed in the city of South Fulton. 

    Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to a home along Carriage Court for a reported shooting.

    When officers arrived at the home they found someone dead.

    Investigators have not released any information about a suspect. 

