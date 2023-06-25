Nonprofit assists metro Atlanta seniors with code enforcement violations outside of their homes

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Volunteers with a nonprofit called Mission Serve joined hands with South Fulton Code Enforcement to help senior citizens in need.

It’s part of a program called Code Cares.

This group of young volunteers helped about 20 seniors this week who had things in their yards that are considered code violations.

Barbara Cunningham is one of those grateful seniors.

Cunningham had debris in her yard that needed to be removed.

They knocked those down removed all the debris and they took rocks from the backyard here, and put them to good use.

“So we were able to take the rocks from here and line her driveway on Jones rd. and then we were able to replace her steps here at the back door with new treated wood and handrails,” one code enforcement official said.

Cunningham described the work done by Code Cares as “miracles.”

“I just look at it and say God you will take care of it - that is the honest truth,” Cunningham said.

“It feels great for us because this is the softer side of code enforcement- this is code cares. This shows that we do have a heart and we help those that cannot help themselves and that is impactful and meaningful for us to be able to do,” said Brian Morris, a South Fulton Code Enforcement official.

