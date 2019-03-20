Neighbors still not able to be in their homes 1 year after tornado

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY - Neighbors in a south Fulton County community are still out of their homes a full year after a tornado ripped through the area.
Channel 2 Action News showed you the widespread damage and debris the storms left scattered across the community near Fairburn this time last year.
Neighbor Anthony Shappell showed Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman on Tuesday where damage can still be seen in the area.
Shappell said some people still can't live in their houses.
This Fairburn community is coming together one year after a tornado destroyed several homes in their neighborhood
He said one of the biggest problems after the storm was many people simply didn't know what to do.
"They don’t have a book for 'Tornadoes for Dummies,' you know?” Shappell said.
