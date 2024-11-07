Motorcyclist killed while traveling through South Fulton with his brother

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating a crash that left one man dead and a busy road shut down for hours.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was on Camp Creek Pkwy. that reopened just after 11 a.m. where police were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.

Truck driver Jason Burd told Gehlbach that he was traveling with a pair of motorcyclist brothers, including the man who was hit and killed.

He says a car driver turned left off Camp Creek Pkwy. and must not have seen the motorcycle. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of the sedan.

Burd said the motorcycles were going at least the 55 mph speed limit, so the motorcyclist had no time to react when the car pulled out in front of him.

“There was no stopping that…and I don’t think the guy seen him and when he pulled the car was like 50 yards…right there,” Burd said.

The victim was wearing a helmet, but Burd says drivers need to be mindful of motorcycles.

“People need to be alert for motorcycles. It doesn’t take but a couple seconds to look twice and even when driving keep your head on a swivel,” he said.

Police says they are still investigating and too early to say if the driver will face charges.

