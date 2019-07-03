Mother terrified after she says a man jumped out of a car, shot at her and her children

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother says she has no idea why a passenger in an SUV got out and fired several shots at her and kids.
When the gunman started firing at Alexis Borden's car, she told Channel 2's Tom Jones she frantically backed up and crashed into this wooded area.
"It was horrific because I actually thought you know we can die," she said.
Borden and her two sons, ages 4 and 11, were trapped inside.
She was afraid the two men would finish them off but then she heard a woman's voice.
What happened and why she wants the men to get justice, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
