Metro Atlanta high school juniors learn about entrepreneurship at school’s market

UNION CITY, Ga. — Some metro Atlanta high school juniors are learning valuable lessons about entrepreneurship.

Students in Banneker High School’s 3DE magnet program in Union City have spent months working on their startup businesses.

“I feel like this is the most anticipated part of the school year because over the years, as 3DE students, in the beginning of the year in August, we have to prepare our businesses and we have to take it through trials and tribulations,” student Dondre’ Perdue said.

The students set up shop in the gym, which was turned into “profit plaza.”

