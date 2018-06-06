Man with Alzheimer's missing in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON , Ga. - City of South Fulton police are searching for a missing man with Alzheimer's Disease.
Kary Daniely disappeared from his Riverdale home on Benidorm Court between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers say he answers to Paul. They say he knows his name and can tell you his name.
He is wearing a Black Adidas shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with an Atlanta Falcons hat.
If you see him, please call the police at 470-809-7300.
