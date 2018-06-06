  • Man with Alzheimer's missing in South Fulton

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON , Ga. - City of South Fulton police are searching for a missing man with Alzheimer's Disease. 

    Kary Daniely disappeared from his Riverdale home on Benidorm Court between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

    Officers say he answers to Paul. They say he knows his name and can tell you his name.

    He is wearing a Black Adidas shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with an Atlanta Falcons hat.

    If you see him, please call the police at 470-809-7300.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man with Alzheimer's missing in South Fulton

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Witnesses help officers catch hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman says handgun stolen after thieves break into car while she was…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police release surveillance video of gunman wanted in deadly shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    17-year-old boy shot in the face at gas station