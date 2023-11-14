South Fulton County

Man assaulted before being killed in South Fulton home, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Troy Moody (South Fulton Police Department)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the death of a man in early October at a South Fulton home.

Officers responded to a home on the 6400 block of Newborn Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in reference to a report of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, Troy Moody, dead inside the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said it was obvious that Moody was assaulted before being killed.

Moody’s death is under investigation as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information on his death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Civil War-era home in Stone Mountain Park destroyed by early morning fire

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read