Man arrested after SWAT standoff in South Fulton neighborhood

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 34-year-old man involved in a SWAT standoff on Monday is now behind bars.

Just before 5 p.m., South Fulton officers were called to a home on Welcome All Road regarding a possible domestic-related incident. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect, Keith Souza, 34, was barricaded inside the home.

Officials said, given the nature of the situation, SFPD called in its SWAT team and Souza was arrested.

No other details were released.

Souza was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He’s charged with battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

