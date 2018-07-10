  • Man armed with semi-automatic pistol taken down by officer at bank, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested just moments after police said he pulled a semi-automatic weapon inside a bank in South Fulton County.

    Drafus Gill walked into the Citizens Bank Monday armed with a TECH-9 pistol, police said. The 30-year-old attempted to rob the bank but an officer was able to get to the scene and take down the suspect without injuries within just minutes, police said.

