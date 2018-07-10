Man armed with semi-automatic pistol taken down by officer at bank, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested just moments after police said he pulled a semi-automatic weapon inside a bank in South Fulton County.
Drafus Gill walked into the Citizens Bank Monday armed with a TECH-9 pistol, police said. The 30-year-old attempted to rob the bank but an officer was able to get to the scene and take down the suspect without injuries within just minutes, police said.
Police say this man - 30 y/o Drafus Gill robbed a Citizens Trust Bank on Cascade yesterday. I’ll tell you how he got caught - on Ch2 Action News at 5pm pic.twitter.com/awc661Ey5k— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 10, 2018
