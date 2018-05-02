  • Man accused of forging prescriptions for pain pills for 2 years

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man they say has been forging a doctor’s signature for oxycodone prescriptions. 

    Court records show the suspect has been doing this for two years and has been hitting up the same pharmacy inside a Publix store the entire time. 

    “Unfortunately, I’ll have to play devil’s advocate. Why did it take them so long to catch it? Thirty times?  That’s a lot within two years,” one South Fulton County resident told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez

    We’re getting reaction from those who frequent the pharmacy and we’re talking to the doctor whose name was being used to commit the crimes, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

