Local daycare says its van is a routine target for criminals

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The van is parked here every night in front of a half dozen cameras but they didn't stop thieves recently from stealing parts from it.
Every time it happens, it's frustrating for the owner who just wants to worry about taking care of children.
The owner of All Star Learning Center says the thieves who keep targeting her daycare van are pretty low.
And not just because they got underneath it recently to steal the catalytic converter.
It's because she says they're stealing from children.
"It's sad and it's depressing especially when it comes to the children," Sharese Crawl said.
Video from the South Fulton daycare shows a couple men working to strip parts from the van April 20.
