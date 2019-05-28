I-85 N shut down in South Fulton County due to serious crash

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are shut down due to a serious crash.
Cameras from the Department of Transportation show several police cruisers near Highway 138 near Union City.
There are heavy delays in the area. Drivers can use Highway 29 as an alternate.
RED ALERT: Fulton Co.: Serious Crash: I-85/nb at Hwy 138 (exit 64) All Lanes are Blocked. Heavy Delays. Use Hwy 29. https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/G67qEyPXq7— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 28, 2019
