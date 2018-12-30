High school football player among known gang members arrested, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta police say four well-documented gang members were arrested in Fulton County.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke to police, who said a 17-year-old high school football player and three minors were arrested Dec. 30. Police are not identifying the minors.
Keymarea Hamilton plays football at Booker T. Washington High School. Outside of school, he is known for committing crimes throughout metro Atlanta, police say. Some of those crimes have been "slider" crimes at gas stations in the City of South Fulton.
How police were able to catch the teens in the act and put them behind bars, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
