Georgia’s new voter system passes first big test with Tuesday’s general election

ATLANTA — The state’s new voter information system passed its first big test Tuesday despite what’s described as minor hiccups in Fulton County.

The state told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that those minor issues appear to be human error rather than the new GARVIS system.

The city of East Point made some changes to its district maps late, and the state thinks may have been at the root of the minor issues.

But overall, the Secretary of State’s Office said the new voter information systems worked well.

“This was the first large-scale test. We used it in 25 different elections in 52 counties before yesterday. Yesterday it was 122 counties,” said Secretary of State Office Chief Operations Officer Gabe Sterling.

Channel 2 Action News was there in March when Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rolled out the $4 million system which his office says is more secure and cuts down wait times in half.

But voting did have some hiccups.

Elliot was at the Fulton County elections hub Tuesday night when officials said some of their poll pads didn’t properly upload the GARVIS information.

“At the conclusion of this election, we’re going to do a review of the City of South Fulton votes cast and the City of East Point votes cast and ensure no election results were impacted,” said Nadine Williams, Fulton Couth Elections Supervisor.

Sterling said those problems were due to human error, not GARVIS, and Fulton County confirmed East Point’s updated district maps were different from the county’s.

Sterling said they identified that issue quickly and resolved it quickly.

“We heard about it on our end at about 8:30 in the morning. By about 8:40, everything was back up, but no one was prevented from voting because of a minor hiccup that again, wasn’t the system, it was human beings loading stuff in the system very, very late,” Sterling said.

The next big test for GARVIS will be next March in the presidential primaries, where about 2 million people are expected to vote.

And then the big one, a year from now, the presidential election in November 2024.

