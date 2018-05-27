GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in East Point

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by East Point police to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
East Point police said they received a call about shots fired in the area of Luther Drive in East Point Sunday morning.
Officers made contact with a person that was suspected to be inebriated.
The officers left the area and were called back several times.
Police said the calls were for different issues at the same location.
After responding the last time, officers found a man with a gun and at some point, the man and officers both shot their guns.
The suspect, identified as Devin Harris, 38, was shot several times.
His injuries were not life-threatening and he was stable as of Sunday afternoon, according to police.
