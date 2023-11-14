Frustration grows over repeated car break-ins at South Fulton Co. apartment complex

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The clean-up continues at the Park at Utoy Creek Apartments on Cascade Road in South Fulton after a series of car break-ins over the weekend.

Several people woke up to find their car doors shattered Sunday morning. “Lately they just been on a rampage,” resident Gabriel Long said. “They just broke my armrest and the windows, they see no guns so they took off.”

For others, this is not the first time their car has been broken into over the past month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This about the third time my car got broken into,” resident Sytara Berry said. “I don’t have the money to keep getting windows fixed and getting other cars.”

South Fulton police confirm they took reports at the community Sunday and continue to investigate.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the community management company, First Communities.

“Parks at Utoy Creek took proactive measures by installing cameras within the premises prior to the management transition which occurred in 2022. Additional cameras were installed in the community in June of this year. At the time of this incident, the router which supports a select number of the total operational cameras on the premises was offline due to an unforeseen repair. We anticipate the scheduled repairs on the identified cameras to be completed this week. We are actively cooperating with local authorities during this open investigation and urge anyone with information on the incident to contact the Atlanta Police Department,” First Communities said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

For the people who live in the complex, they want to see more done to protect their cars.

“We need a security guard because they raised the rent,” resident Joi Wiggins said.

“Management needs to put a gate up front,” added Long.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Protesters clash with police outside future site of Atlanta public safety training facility

©2023 Cox Media Group