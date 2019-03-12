  • Firefighter, construction worker injured after excavator catches fire

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An an excavator caught on fire at a construction site in Palmetto Tuesday, sending both a worker and a firefighter to the hospital.

    NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where firefighters ran to the smoldering machine to try to douse the flames. 

    It's unclear if the worker got out or what sparked the fire. 

