Firefighter, construction worker injured after excavator catches fire

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An an excavator caught on fire at a construction site in Palmetto Tuesday, sending both a worker and a firefighter to the hospital.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where firefighters ran to the smoldering machine to try to douse the flames.
It's unclear if the worker got out or what sparked the fire.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is in South Fulton County, where she talked to officials.
Newschopper 2 captured this photo of a fire on a construction site that sent one worker & one firefighter to the hospital. We spoke to an official with the company & firefighters who responded to the intense call. Live report at 4pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/Sdlm2ig5W6— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) March 12, 2019
We're talking to firefighters who responded to the intense call and working to find out the condition of those injured, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
