  • 'They didn't care' Dad upset at complex after part of ceiling fell on son's head

    SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A father is upset that management has not fixed his apartment after a piece of the ceiling fell on his 2-year-old's head. 

    Pictures given to Channel 2 Action News by Antonio Dale show paramedics treating his son after the ceiling collapsed at the Sierra Townhomes in the city of South Fulton.

    Dale told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon the family had warned management months before the collapse about a water leak in the ceiling.

    "They didn't care. They didn't care at all," Dale said.

