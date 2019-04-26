Fallen tree knocks out power, closes roads in South Fulton County

HAPEVILLE, Ga. - A fallen tree knocked out power for hundreds of people in Hapeville Friday afternoon.
Fire and police crews are on scene at N. Fulton Ave. and North Ave., where they say live wires are down in the area.
Officials say the tree broke six utility poles, knocking out power on the N. Fulton corridor from North Ave. to N. Central Ave.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area.
