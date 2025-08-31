East Point police cancel search for missing woman with dementia

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Police police have canceled a Mattie’s Alert a missing, endangered woman.
Police issued the alert Sunday evening for Martha Fletcher, 87.
Soon after, they canceled that alert.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police, GBI investigate officer- involved shooting in Henry County
- Forsyth County man arrested for chalking Pulse memorial crosswalk released from Florida jail
- Residents concerned about dangers of motorized vehicles on Atlanta’s Beltline
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group