East Point police cancel search for missing woman with dementia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
East Point Police File Photo
EAST POINT, Ga. — East Police police have canceled a Mattie’s Alert a missing, endangered woman.

Police issued the alert Sunday evening for Martha Fletcher, 87.

Soon after, they canceled that alert.

