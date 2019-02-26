Dozens of headstones vandalized in historic South Fulton cemetery

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Dozens of headstones and a mausoleum door have been vandalized by someone who targeted a historic South Fulton cemetery.
Channel 2's Tom Jones visited the Red Oak cemetery off Roosevelt Highway after a viewer reached out to him. When Jones arrived, he found nearly 40 headstones that were knocked over, damaged or destroyed.
A City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Willis told Jones the vandalism has been an ongoing issue at the cemetery, where several prominent people are buried.
Willis said it is wicked that someone continues to vandalize the graves.
TODAY AT 5 ON CHANNEL 2: How city officials say they are working to stop the vandalism and why families visiting their loved ones are concerned about their safety
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}