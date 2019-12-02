Detour dilemma: Neighbors frustrated repairs have closed bridge for months

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A detour dilemma in the city of South Fulton has people there frustrated and demanding answers.
The bridge on Cascade Road near New Hope Road and Fulton Industrial has been closed for repairs since July.
People who live nearby told Channel 2's Audrey Washington the bridge is always in need of a fix. But they said they haven't been told how long these repairs will take.
The response we received from the city, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
"It's a long detour. It adds at least 20 to 30 minutes to your commute."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) December 2, 2019
People in a City of South Fulton community say, they are fed up with a local road closure and detour.
I'll have the story, at 11.@wsbtv @COSFGA pic.twitter.com/Cj3CiGwz8E
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}