City leaders say they’re aware of issues with pot holes, dust plumes in Channel 2 investigation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City leaders say they are aware of speeding and improper road usage in the City of South Fulton.

“The infrastructure here was not built for this level of traffic,” said Councilman Jaceey Sebastian.

Sebastian reached out to Channel 2 Action News after some residents along Hall Road voiced concerns about a gravel road.

“The amount of dust that’s kicked up, you can’t breathe, and you can’t see,” homeowner Rodney Hadley told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Councilman Sebastian says the increased traffic is coming from buses using this street as a cut-through to get to three Fulton County Schools. He says large trucks are also using the road to travel to construction sites for new developments in neighboring Union City.

“Not only are they creating the issue of the dust, the wearing out of the road, but also they’re damaging the infrastructure,” Sebastian said.

Sebastian says the city is looking at several options. They’re currently talking about approving paving the upper section of Hall Road. Sebastian says the Georgia Department of Transportation is also putting in roundabouts along eastern intersections to help reduce the flow of traffic.

Sebastian says South Fulton leaders have already reached out to Fulton County Public Schools to discuss rerouting buses away from Hall Road.

“Nothing is stopping us from moving forward with what our plans are,” he said.

