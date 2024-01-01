Child dies from gunshot wound on New Year’s Eve in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — A child died from a gunshot wound on New Year’s Eve in East Point.

Police responded on Sunday to Martel Homes about a juvenile injured from gunfire.

Detectives determined the gunshot came from inside the home.

The child was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say an arrest was made in the shooting.

Police have not yet specified if the gun was fired by the child or by someone else in the home. They also have not revealed the age of the child.

East Point police stress the importance of all gun owners securing weapons within their homes.

