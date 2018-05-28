Bus fire causing delays on I-85 NB in South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are on the scene of a bus fire that is causing delays on Interstate 85 northbound in South Fulton County.
Triple Team Traffic first reported the bus fire just after 6 a.m.
All lanes were blocked for some time as crews worked to extinguish the fire just before Flat Shoals Road.
Now a #GRIDLOCKALERT in Fulton Co: Bus Fire...I-85/nb past Flat Shoals (Exit 66). 1 left lane now open but heavy delays remain behind it. Hwy 29 still a good alternate. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/qg7s3gMJ3M— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 28, 2018
