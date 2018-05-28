  • Bus fire causing delays on I-85 NB in South Fulton County

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are on the scene of a bus fire that is causing delays on Interstate 85 northbound in South Fulton County. 

    We have a photographer at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Triple Team Traffic first reported the bus fire just after 6 a.m. 

    All lanes were blocked for some time as crews worked to extinguish the fire just before Flat Shoals Road.

