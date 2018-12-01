BREAKING: Police searching for driver who struck, killed pedestrian

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday in East Point and the driver left the scene.
The accident happened at Cleveland and Sylvan Rd. The victim's identity has not been released.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is at the scene working to learn more from police.
Police are searching for two vehicles involved in the incident, a Ford Fusion with left front-end damage and a missing left mirror and an older model Green Buick Century.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Jenna Bush Hager pens emotional tribute to grandfather in heartbreaking post
- 14-year-old charged as adult, sentenced to 10 years for violent armed robberies
- ‘Baby It's Cold Outside' removed from radio station's playlist
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}