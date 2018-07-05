  • Atlanta gets nearly twice as many robocalls as other U.S. cities, study finds

    By: Dave Huddleston

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta gets bombarded with almost twice as many robocalls as most  US cities, a new study found. 

    According to YouMail, Atlanta was inundated with 183 million robocalls in June 2017. Dallas came in second with nearly half the calls. 

    Channel 2's Dave Huddleston looked into the problem and found that a lot of these calls are illegal and originate from all over the world. 

    Why Atlanta get so many calls -- and what you can do about it, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

