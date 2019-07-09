1 dead, 2 kids injured after SUV smashes into tractor-trailer in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police said one person was killed and two children were injured after an SUV ran into the back of a tractor-trailer Tuesday.
It happened shortly before 11 a.m. along Campbellton Road near Fulton Industrial Boulevard in the city of South Fulton.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and showed images of the front SUV smashed under the the back of the tractor-trailer.
Investgators are working to determine what caused the wreck. They have not released the names of anyone involved.
Police are asking drivers to stay away from the area as they continue their investigation.
