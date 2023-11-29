78-year-old man shot, killed by police after shooting at South Fulton officers, GBI says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night has left one man dead, according to the GBI.

South Fulton police officers say they responded to a 911 call about a sexual assault near a gas station on Roosevelt Hwy. around 7 p.m.

Police Chief Keith Meadows will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

The victim reported that Fred Claud Perkins, 78 of Riverdale, had shot at her and hit her with his gun.

Officers found Perkins hiding in a shed on the property. He was armed with a shotgun and shot at officers.

The officers returned fire and Perkins retreated back into the shed. He was later found dead inside.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Man dead after firing at South Fulton officers near gas station, police say

