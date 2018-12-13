  • 7 drivers run off same highway in 1 day due to potholes

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Seven drivers ran off the same highway on the same day due to potholes in South Fulton County.

    The string of incidents happened Dec. 9 on Highway 92 near Jones Road. 

    Drivers were left with flat tires and damage to their cars. 

    Channel 2's Nicole Carr spoke to frustrated drivers, who said they were being given the runaround by public works as to who was responsible. 

    We're working to get answers from the Georgia Department of Transportation for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories