3 teens charged in car chase may be tied to recent homicide, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say three teenagers accused of stealing cars from all over the metro area may also have important information about a recent murder.
Authorities told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that the trio led them on a chase that ended when they crashed their stolen car into another vehicle at Camp Creek Parkway and Washington Road, which is just down the street from the Atlanta airport.
Everything unfolded Friday afternoon. Investigators with the city of South Fulton say their crime suppression unit was conducting surveillance near a gas station along Flat Shoals Road when they spotted the teens attempting to break into a vehicle.
South Fulton officers said they tried to stop them, but they took off, leading officers on a chase.
After the crash, investigators said the one of the teens tried to run from the scene, but a K-9 tracked him down before he could get away.
Detectives say one of the men is also a suspect in a couple of slider crimes, where thieves break into vehicles while customers are filling up their gas tanks.
They also believe the teens were responsible for vehicle thefts throughout Cobb County, East Point and Atlanta.
Detectives said the teens were in a stolen vehicle that may have been used in a murder on July 29.
We are working to identify the suspects.
