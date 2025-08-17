25 students from GA colleges, universities receive free shopping spree at Walmart

EAST POINT, Ga. — Students from colleges and universities from around Georgia were the recipients of a $10,000 shopping spree to prepare for the new school year.

There were 25 rising freshmen and sophomores chosen to receive a $400 budget so they could stock up on dorm room essentials.

Walmart partnered with the Q Parker Legacy Foundation to make the shopping spree a reality.

The event happened on Thursday at the Walmart in East Point. Hungry AF was also on-site and provided 150 free meals to the students and their families.

The students applied for the shopping spree by writing an essay about why they needed the assistance and the impact it would have on their lives.

