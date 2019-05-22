0 Officers unable to protect streets because of backlog in police shooting cases

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Twenty officers are waiting for answers instead of protecting our streets. Channel 2 Action News has learned there is a backlog of shooting investigations involving police going back years, some all the way to 2015. Family members involved in these shootings are waiting for answers, too.

"It's very frustrating that these 20 cases are still in limbo," said Atlanta City Councilmen Dustin Hillis.

Channel 2's Dave Huddleston got a copy of a document that shows the Fulton County district attorney is still deciding if some 20 local officers should be charged with a crime for police-involved shootings. Until the case is cleared that officer is on administrative leave. Three officers have been on desk duty since 2015.

TRENDING STORIES:

"If the officer didn't do anything wrong, those officers could be patrolling and working," Hillis said.

And if the officer did do something wrong, they may get away with it. Hillis said the cases have been sitting on Paul Howard's desk so long, the statute of limitations has run out.

"That officer can't be held responsible and that's very upsetting," Hillis said.

Hillis sent a letter on May 16 to Howard demanding answers.

"We have not received a letter from Howard as of yet," Hillis said.

We started asking questions and Hillis told Huddleston he received a letter from Howard saying he will meet with Hillis and other public safety committee members in executive session, meaning it's not open to the public or media.

Huddleston emailed Howard's staff asking why it's taken so long to close these cases and they sent him a statement that said:

"My office is overjoyed that the city of Atlanta is concerned about positioning itself as a model for the handling of police-invovled shootings. And we hope that this meeting is just the first step in that process of atlanta becoming that model city."

The closed door meeting will be held June 11 with city council members, the district attorney and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.