17-year-old boy shot in the face at gas station

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face at a gas station in Union City early Thursday morning.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke to police, who said the shooter still on the run.
The victim's condition and identity hasn't been released.
We're working to get more details on this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
#BREAKING:— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) May 31, 2018
Police tell me a 17 year old boy was shot in the face at a gas station in Union City. Shooter still on the run.
I'll have the details, beginning at 12 on Ch. 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/MCiJTwm66L
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}