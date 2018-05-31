  • 17-year-old boy shot in the face at gas station

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face at a gas station in Union City early Thursday morning.

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke to police, who said the shooter still on the run.

    The victim's condition and identity hasn't been released. 

    We're working to get more details on this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

